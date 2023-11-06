Hello User
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Today Live Updates : Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 156.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing opened at 162.75 and closed at 161.95. The stock reached a high of 163.85 and a low of 156.05. The market capitalization of the company is 3,235.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.95, while the 52-week low is 53.37. The BSE volume for the day was 423,216 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Today :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing trading at ₹158.65, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹156.65

The current stock price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing is 158.65. It has experienced a 1.28% increase, resulting in a net change of 2. This means that the stock has gained value and is currently trading higher than before.

06 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Live :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing closed at ₹161.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing had a volume of 423,216 shares and closed at a price of 161.95.

