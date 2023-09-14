Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Today Live Updates : Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing sees stock rise in trading today

On the last day of trading, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing opened at ₹164.8 and closed at ₹140.45. The stock reached a high of ₹168.5 and a low of ₹158.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3389.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹160 and the 52-week low is ₹53.37. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,971,455 shares.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock is ₹158.55 and the high price is ₹168.5.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Live :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing trading at ₹162.75, up 15.88% from yesterday's ₹140.45
The stock price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing has experienced a significant increase, with a percent change of 15.88. The net change in the stock price is 22.3 rupees. The current stock price is 162.75 rupees.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price update :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing trading at ₹164.5, up 17.12% from yesterday's ₹140.45
The stock price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing has increased by 17.12% and the net change is ₹24.05. The current stock price is ₹164.5.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3203.25
|22.45
|0.71
|3752.55
|2586.95
|6527.64
|Arvind
|166.15
|5.25
|3.26
|180.3
|76.61
|4344.78
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|164.3
|23.85
|16.98
|160.0
|53.37
|3393.37
|Filetex India
|47.15
|1.46
|3.2
|56.83
|31.6
|2088.8
|Nitin Spinners
|293.7
|0.1
|0.03
|334.45
|182.25
|1651.18
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Today :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing trading at ₹161.45, up 14.95% from yesterday's ₹140.45
The stock price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing has increased by 14.95%, resulting in a net change of ₹21. The current stock price is ₹161.45.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Live :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing closed at ₹140.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,972,919. The closing price for the stock was ₹140.45.
