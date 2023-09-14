Hello User
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Today Live Updates : Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing sees stock rise in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 15.88 %. The stock closed at 140.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing

On the last day of trading, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing opened at 164.8 and closed at 140.45. The stock reached a high of 168.5 and a low of 158.55. The market capitalization of the company is 3389.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 160 and the 52-week low is 53.37. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,971,455 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 11:08 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock is 158.55 and the high price is 168.5.

14 Sep 2023, 11:02 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Live :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing trading at ₹162.75, up 15.88% from yesterday's ₹140.45

The stock price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing has experienced a significant increase, with a percent change of 15.88. The net change in the stock price is 22.3 rupees. The current stock price is 162.75 rupees.

Click here for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Profit Loss

14 Sep 2023, 10:42 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price update :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing trading at ₹164.5, up 17.12% from yesterday's ₹140.45

The stock price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing has increased by 17.12% and the net change is 24.05. The current stock price is 164.5.

14 Sep 2023, 10:35 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Garware Technical Fibres3203.2522.450.713752.552586.956527.64
Arvind166.155.253.26180.376.614344.78
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing164.323.8516.98160.053.373393.37
Filetex India47.151.463.256.8331.62088.8
Nitin Spinners293.70.10.03334.45182.251651.18
14 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Today :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing trading at ₹161.45, up 14.95% from yesterday's ₹140.45

The stock price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing has increased by 14.95%, resulting in a net change of 21. The current stock price is 161.45.

14 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Live :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing closed at ₹140.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,972,919. The closing price for the stock was 140.45.

