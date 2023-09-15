Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 9.01 %. The stock closed at 140.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing

On the last day, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing opened at 164.8 and closed at 140.45. The stock had a high of 168.5 and a low of 151.35. The market capitalization of the company is 3162.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 160, while the 52-week low is 53.37. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,301,977 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Live :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing closed at ₹140.45 on last trading day

On the last day of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, the BSE volume was 3,301,977 shares. The closing price for the stock was 140.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.