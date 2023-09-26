Hello User
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Today Live Updates : Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing sees stock rise in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 142.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing

The last day of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing saw an open price of 143.25 and a close price of 142.2. The stock had a high of 146.6 and a low of 142.5. The market capitalization of the company stands at 3020.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 168.5 and the 52-week low is 53.37. The BSE volume for the day was 43,197 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 11:54 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Today :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing trading at ₹143.85, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹142.2

The current data for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock shows that the price is 143.85, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates that the stock has had a slight increase in value.

26 Sep 2023, 11:31 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Garware Technical Fibres3148.0-6.2-0.23663.952586.956415.05
Arvind168.81.951.17180.376.614414.08
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing144.72.51.76168.553.372988.56
Filetex India46.710.120.2655.1831.62069.31
Nitin Spinners285.87.72.77334.45182.251606.77
26 Sep 2023, 11:13 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price live: Today's Price range

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock reached a low of 142.5 and a high of 146.6 for the current day.

26 Sep 2023, 11:00 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price NSE Live :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing trading at ₹144.25, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹142.2

The current stock price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing is 144.25, which represents a 1.44% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.05.

26 Sep 2023, 10:35 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Garware Technical Fibres3165.4511.250.363663.952586.956450.61
Arvind168.751.91.14180.376.614412.77
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing144.952.751.93168.553.372993.72
Filetex India46.80.210.4555.1831.62073.29
Nitin Spinners285.57.42.66334.45182.251605.08
26 Sep 2023, 10:21 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Live :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing closed at ₹142.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 43,197. The closing price for the stock was 142.2.

