Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Today Live Updates : Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing sees stock rise in trading

The last day of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing saw an open price of ₹143.25 and a close price of ₹142.2. The stock had a high of ₹146.6 and a low of ₹142.5. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹3020.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹168.5 and the 52-week low is ₹53.37. The BSE volume for the day was 43,197 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock shows that the price is ₹143.85, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates that the stock has had a slight increase in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3148.0
|-6.2
|-0.2
|3663.95
|2586.95
|6415.05
|Arvind
|168.8
|1.95
|1.17
|180.3
|76.61
|4414.08
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|144.7
|2.5
|1.76
|168.5
|53.37
|2988.56
|Filetex India
|46.71
|0.12
|0.26
|55.18
|31.6
|2069.31
|Nitin Spinners
|285.8
|7.7
|2.77
|334.45
|182.25
|1606.77
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock reached a low of ₹142.5 and a high of ₹146.6 for the current day.
The current stock price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing is ₹144.25, which represents a 1.44% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.05.
On the last day of trading for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 43,197. The closing price for the stock was ₹142.2.
