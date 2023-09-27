Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Today Live Updates : Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing sees upward trend in trading

The last day of trading for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing saw an open price of ₹143.25 and a close price of ₹142.2. The stock had a high of ₹146.6 and a low of ₹142.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2974.1 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹168.5 and the 52-week low is ₹53.37. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 128,319 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock shows that the stock price is ₹144. There has been a percent change of 1.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.8, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.
On the last day, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing had a trading volume of 128,319 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹142.2.
