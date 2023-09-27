Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Today Live Updates : Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 142.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144 per share. Investors should monitor Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing

The last day of trading for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing saw an open price of 143.25 and a close price of 142.2. The stock had a high of 146.6 and a low of 142.5. The market capitalization of the company is 2974.1 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 168.5 and the 52-week low is 53.37. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 128,319 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Today :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing trading at ₹144, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹142.2

The current data of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock shows that the stock price is 144. There has been a percent change of 1.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.8, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

27 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Live :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing closed at ₹142.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing had a trading volume of 128,319 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 142.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.