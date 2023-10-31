Hello User
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Share Price Live blog for 31 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 154.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing's stock opened at 155.95 and closed at 154.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 158.6 and a low of 154.9. The market capitalization of the company is 3262.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 176.95 and 53.37 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 144,014 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price live: Today's Price range

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock reached a low of 154.9 and a high of 158.6 on the current day.

31 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Live :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing closed at ₹154.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing had a volume of 144,014 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 154.85.

