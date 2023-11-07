Bosch share price Today Live Updates : Bosch Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Bosch's stock opened at ₹19,550 and closed at ₹19,558. The highest price reached during the day was ₹19,625 and the lowest price was ₹19,550. The company's market capitalization is currently ₹57,837.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20,920.65 and the 52-week low is ₹16,233.30. On the BSE, a total of 57 shares were traded for Bosch. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Bosch Top active call options for Bosch at 07 Nov 12:03 were at strike price of ₹21000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹20000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹98.25 (+4.13%) & ₹338.8 (+2.22%) respectively. Top active put options for Bosch at 07 Nov 12:03 were at strike price of ₹18500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹19000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹112.1 (+4.64%) & ₹235.0 (+29.76%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bosch share price NSE Live :Bosch trading at ₹19585.55, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹19558 Bosch stock is currently priced at ₹19585.55, with a 0.14% increase in value. This translates to a net change of ₹27.55.

Bosch share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Samvardhana Motherson International 91.96 0.05 0.05 103.5 61.84 62315.97 Bosch 19629.05 71.05 0.36 20920.65 16233.3 57893.21 Cummins India 1720.0 -3.2 -0.19 1981.15 1305.1 47678.4 Uno Minda 592.2 11.2 1.93 660.3 433.0 33933.87 Sona Blw Precision Forgings 562.0 6.45 1.16 626.0 397.35 32899.74

Bosch share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Bosch reached a low of ₹19550 and a high of ₹19676.9 today.

Bosch share price update :Bosch trading at ₹19650, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹19558 The current data of Bosch stock shows that the stock price is ₹19650 with a percent change of 0.47. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 92, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹92. Overall, this data suggests that Bosch stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

Top active options for Bosch Top active call options for Bosch at 07 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of ₹21000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹20000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹106.0 (+12.35%) & ₹367.0 (+10.73%) respectively. Top active put options for Bosch at 07 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of ₹20000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹18500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹666.65 (-4.85%) & ₹110.0 (-6.42%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bosch share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Samvardhana Motherson International 91.64 -0.27 -0.29 103.5 61.84 62099.13 Bosch 19628.5 70.5 0.36 20920.65 16233.3 57891.59 Cummins India 1725.0 1.8 0.1 1981.15 1305.1 47817.0 Uno Minda 592.35 11.35 1.95 660.3 433.0 33942.47 Sona Blw Precision Forgings 558.25 2.7 0.49 626.0 397.35 32680.21

Bosch share price Live :Bosch closed at ₹19558 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Bosch on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 57 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹19,558.