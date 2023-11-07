Hello User
Bosch share price Today Live Updates : Bosch Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 12:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bosch stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 19558 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19585.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bosch stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bosch

On the last day, Bosch's stock opened at 19,550 and closed at 19,558. The highest price reached during the day was 19,625 and the lowest price was 19,550. The company's market capitalization is currently 57,837.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20,920.65 and the 52-week low is 16,233.30. On the BSE, a total of 57 shares were traded for Bosch.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 12:03 PM IST Top active options for Bosch

Top active call options for Bosch at 07 Nov 12:03 were at strike price of 21000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 20000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 98.25 (+4.13%) & 338.8 (+2.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bosch at 07 Nov 12:03 were at strike price of 18500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 19000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 112.1 (+4.64%) & 235.0 (+29.76%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

07 Nov 2023, 12:01 PM IST Bosch share price NSE Live :Bosch trading at ₹19585.55, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹19558

Bosch stock is currently priced at 19585.55, with a 0.14% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 27.55.

07 Nov 2023, 11:33 AM IST Bosch share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Samvardhana Motherson International91.960.050.05103.561.8462315.97
Bosch19629.0571.050.3620920.6516233.357893.21
Cummins India1720.0-3.2-0.191981.151305.147678.4
Uno Minda592.211.21.93660.3433.033933.87
Sona Blw Precision Forgings562.06.451.16626.0397.3532899.74
07 Nov 2023, 11:14 AM IST Bosch share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bosch reached a low of 19550 and a high of 19676.9 today.

07 Nov 2023, 11:12 AM IST Bosch share price update :Bosch trading at ₹19650, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹19558

The current data of Bosch stock shows that the stock price is 19650 with a percent change of 0.47. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 92, indicating that the stock has increased by 92. Overall, this data suggests that Bosch stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

07 Nov 2023, 10:52 AM IST Top active options for Bosch

Top active call options for Bosch at 07 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of 21000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 20000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 106.0 (+12.35%) & 367.0 (+10.73%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bosch at 07 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of 20000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 18500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 666.65 (-4.85%) & 110.0 (-6.42%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

07 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM IST Bosch share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Samvardhana Motherson International91.64-0.27-0.29103.561.8462099.13
Bosch19628.570.50.3620920.6516233.357891.59
Cummins India1725.01.80.11981.151305.147817.0
Uno Minda592.3511.351.95660.3433.033942.47
Sona Blw Precision Forgings558.252.70.49626.0397.3532680.21
07 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Bosch share price Live :Bosch closed at ₹19558 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bosch on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 57 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 19,558.

