Bosch share price Today Live Updates : Bosch Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Bosch's stock opened at ₹19,550 and closed at ₹19,558. The highest price reached during the day was ₹19,625 and the lowest price was ₹19,550. The company's market capitalization is currently ₹57,837.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20,920.65 and the 52-week low is ₹16,233.30. On the BSE, a total of 57 shares were traded for Bosch.
Top active call options for Bosch at 07 Nov 12:03 were at strike price of ₹21000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹20000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹98.25 (+4.13%) & ₹338.8 (+2.22%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bosch at 07 Nov 12:03 were at strike price of ₹18500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹19000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹112.1 (+4.64%) & ₹235.0 (+29.76%) respectively.
Bosch stock is currently priced at ₹19585.55, with a 0.14% increase in value. This translates to a net change of ₹27.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|91.96
|0.05
|0.05
|103.5
|61.84
|62315.97
|Bosch
|19629.05
|71.05
|0.36
|20920.65
|16233.3
|57893.21
|Cummins India
|1720.0
|-3.2
|-0.19
|1981.15
|1305.1
|47678.4
|Uno Minda
|592.2
|11.2
|1.93
|660.3
|433.0
|33933.87
|Sona Blw Precision Forgings
|562.0
|6.45
|1.16
|626.0
|397.35
|32899.74
The stock price of Bosch reached a low of ₹19550 and a high of ₹19676.9 today.
The current data of Bosch stock shows that the stock price is ₹19650 with a percent change of 0.47. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 92, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹92. Overall, this data suggests that Bosch stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
Top active call options for Bosch at 07 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of ₹21000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹20000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹106.0 (+12.35%) & ₹367.0 (+10.73%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bosch at 07 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of ₹20000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹18500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹666.65 (-4.85%) & ₹110.0 (-6.42%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|91.64
|-0.27
|-0.29
|103.5
|61.84
|62099.13
|Bosch
|19628.5
|70.5
|0.36
|20920.65
|16233.3
|57891.59
|Cummins India
|1725.0
|1.8
|0.1
|1981.15
|1305.1
|47817.0
|Uno Minda
|592.35
|11.35
|1.95
|660.3
|433.0
|33942.47
|Sona Blw Precision Forgings
|558.25
|2.7
|0.49
|626.0
|397.35
|32680.21
On the last day of trading for Bosch on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 57 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹19,558.
