Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bosch share price Today Live Updates : Bosch Stock Plummets in Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Bosch share price Today Live Updates : Bosch Stock Plummets in Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Livemint

Bosch stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 19757.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19680.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bosch stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BoschPremium
Bosch

Bosch's stock opened at 19550 and closed at 19558 on the last day. The stock had a high of 19775 and a low of 19550. The market capitalization of Bosch is 58176.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20920.65 and the 52-week low is 16233.3. There were 292 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:42:16 AM IST

Top active options for Bosch

Top active call options for Bosch at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of 20000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 21000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 349.0 (-5.73%) & 85.0 (-17.72%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bosch at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of 19000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 20000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 208.2 (-6.77%) & 574.55 (-7.26%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:34:52 AM IST

Bosch share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Samvardhana Motherson International92.70.750.82103.561.8462817.43
Bosch19680.65-76.75-0.3920920.6516233.358045.4
Cummins India1747.847.552.81981.151305.148449.02
Uno Minda591.08.41.44660.3433.033865.11
Sona Blw Precision Forgings562.2-1.75-0.31626.0397.3532911.45
08 Nov 2023, 10:31:50 AM IST

Bosch share price NSE Live :Bosch trading at ₹19680.65, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹19757.4

The current stock price of Bosch is 19680.65. It has experienced a decrease of 0.39% in its value, resulting in a net change of - 76.75.

08 Nov 2023, 10:23:34 AM IST

Bosch share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bosch stock is 19700, while the high price is 19862.15.

08 Nov 2023, 10:21:21 AM IST

Bosch November futures opened at 19713.3 as against previous close of 19728.65

Bosch stock is currently trading at a spot price of 19821.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 19815.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 19824.0. The bid and offer quantities are both 50. The open interest for Bosch stock stands at 129350.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:02:17 AM IST

Bosch Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:40:58 AM IST

Bosch share price update :Bosch trading at ₹19849.4, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹19757.4

The current data for Bosch stock shows that the price is 19849.4, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 92. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

08 Nov 2023, 09:32:11 AM IST

Bosch share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.58%
3 Months10.33%
6 Months2.76%
YTD14.44%
1 Year20.14%
08 Nov 2023, 09:17:33 AM IST

Bosch share price Today :Bosch trading at ₹19700, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹19757.4

The current data for Bosch stock shows that the stock price is 19,700. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -57.4, suggesting a decline of 57.4 in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 08:15:56 AM IST

Bosch share price Live :Bosch closed at ₹19558 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Bosch was 292 shares. The closing price of the shares was 19558.


