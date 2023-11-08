Bosch share price Today Live Updates : Bosch Stock Plummets in Trading Session

Top active options for Bosch Top active call options for Bosch at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹20000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹21000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹349.0 (-5.73%) & ₹85.0 (-17.72%) respectively. Top active put options for Bosch at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹19000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹20000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹208.2 (-6.77%) & ₹574.55 (-7.26%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bosch share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Samvardhana Motherson International 92.7 0.75 0.82 103.5 61.84 62817.43 Bosch 19680.65 -76.75 -0.39 20920.65 16233.3 58045.4 Cummins India 1747.8 47.55 2.8 1981.15 1305.1 48449.02 Uno Minda 591.0 8.4 1.44 660.3 433.0 33865.11 Sona Blw Precision Forgings 562.2 -1.75 -0.31 626.0 397.35 32911.45 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bosch share price NSE Live :Bosch trading at ₹19680.65, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹19757.4 The current stock price of Bosch is ₹19680.65. It has experienced a decrease of 0.39% in its value, resulting in a net change of - ₹76.75.

Bosch share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bosch stock is ₹19700, while the high price is ₹19862.15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bosch November futures opened at 19713.3 as against previous close of 19728.65 Bosch stock is currently trading at a spot price of 19821.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 19815.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 19824.0. The bid and offer quantities are both 50. The open interest for Bosch stock stands at 129350.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bosch share price update :Bosch trading at ₹19849.4, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹19757.4 The current data for Bosch stock shows that the price is ₹19849.4, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 92. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

Bosch share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.58% 3 Months 10.33% 6 Months 2.76% YTD 14.44% 1 Year 20.14% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bosch share price Today :Bosch trading at ₹19700, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹19757.4 The current data for Bosch stock shows that the stock price is ₹19,700. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -57.4, suggesting a decline of ₹57.4 in the stock price.