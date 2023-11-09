Bosch share price Today Live Updates : Bosch Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Bosch opened at ₹19800 and closed at ₹19757.4. The stock reached a high of ₹19862.15 and a low of ₹19313.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Bosch is ₹57898.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20920.65 and the 52-week low is ₹16233.3. The BSE volume for Bosch was 1199 shares.
