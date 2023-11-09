Hello User
Bosch share price Today Live Updates : Bosch Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Bosch stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 19757.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19630.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bosch stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Bosch opened at 19800 and closed at 19757.4. The stock reached a high of 19862.15 and a low of 19313.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Bosch is 57898.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20920.65 and the 52-week low is 16233.3. The BSE volume for Bosch was 1199 shares.

09 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Bosch share price Today :Bosch trading at ₹19630.8, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹19757.4

The current price of Bosch stock is 19630.8. It has experienced a percent change of -0.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -126.6, further confirming the decrease in price.

09 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bosch share price Live :Bosch closed at ₹19757.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bosch, the BSE volume was 1199 shares. The closing price for the stock was 19,757.4.

