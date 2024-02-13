Hello User
Bosch share price Today Live Updates : Bosch Stock Plunges on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bosch stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 25295.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25280 per share. Investors should monitor Bosch stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bosch Stock Price Today

Bosch Share Price Today : On the last day, Bosch's open price was 25,599.85, the close price was 25,467.75, the high was 25,650, and the low was 25,113.4. The market capitalization of Bosch is 74,330.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 25,512.15 and a 52-week low of 16,984. The BSE volume for Bosch was 983 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bosch February futures opened at 25184.85 as against previous close of 25174.25

The spot price of Bosch stock is currently at 25214.7. The bid price is 25029.9, while the offer price is 25084.65. There is a bid quantity and offer quantity of 50 each. The open interest for Bosch stock stands at 172850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bosch Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Bosch share price NSE Live :Bosch trading at ₹25280, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹25295.15

The current price of Bosch stock is 25,280 with a net change of -15.15, representing a percent change of -0.06. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Bosch share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.45%
3 Months18.39%
6 Months39.44%
YTD13.66%
1 Year44.22%
13 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST Bosch share price Live :Bosch trading at ₹25248.2, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹25295.15

The current data for Bosch stock shows that the stock price is 25248.2, which represents a 0.19% decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -46.95, indicating a slight decrease in price.

Click here for Bosch News

13 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bosch share price update :Bosch closed at ₹25467.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Bosch was 983 shares. The closing price for the stock was 25,467.75.

