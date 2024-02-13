Bosch share price Today Live Updates : Bosch Stock Plunges on Market Downturn

Bosch Share Price Today : On the last day, Bosch's open price was ₹25,599.85, the close price was ₹25,467.75, the high was ₹25,650, and the low was ₹25,113.4. The market capitalization of Bosch is ₹74,330.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹25,512.15 and a 52-week low of ₹16,984. The BSE volume for Bosch was 983 shares.
The spot price of Bosch stock is currently at 25214.7. The bid price is 25029.9, while the offer price is 25084.65. There is a bid quantity and offer quantity of 50 each. The open interest for Bosch stock stands at 172850.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.45%
|3 Months
|18.39%
|6 Months
|39.44%
|YTD
|13.66%
|1 Year
|44.22%
