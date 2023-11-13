Bosch share price Today Live Updates : Bosch's stock sees positive gains in trading today

On the last day, Bosch's stock opened at ₹19849 and closed at ₹19572.8. The high for the day was ₹19849, while the low was ₹19561.85. The market capitalization of Bosch is ₹57917.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20920.65, and the 52-week low is ₹16233.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 470 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Bosch share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.27%
|3 Months
|8.51%
|6 Months
|3.13%
|YTD
|13.37%
|1 Year
|16.41%
13 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST
Bosch share price Today :Bosch trading at ₹19637.25, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹19572.8
13 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Bosch share price Live :Bosch closed at ₹19572.8 on last trading day
On the last day, the trading volume for Bosch BSE was 470 shares and the closing price was ₹19,572.8.