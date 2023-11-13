Hello User
Bosch share price Today Live Updates : Bosch's stock sees positive gains in trading today

1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Bosch stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 19572.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19637.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bosch stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Bosch's stock opened at 19849 and closed at 19572.8. The high for the day was 19849, while the low was 19561.85. The market capitalization of Bosch is 57917.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20920.65, and the 52-week low is 16233.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 470 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bosch share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.27%
3 Months8.51%
6 Months3.13%
YTD13.37%
1 Year16.41%
13 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Bosch share price Today :Bosch trading at ₹19637.25, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹19572.8

13 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Bosch share price Live :Bosch closed at ₹19572.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Bosch BSE was 470 shares and the closing price was 19,572.8.

