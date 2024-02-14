Hello User
Bosch Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bosch stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 5.16 %. The stock closed at 25295.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26600.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bosch stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bosch Stock Price Today

Bosch Share Price Today : On the last day, Bosch's open price was 25655.85 and the close price was 25295.15. The stock had a high of 27265 and a low of 25122.55. The market capitalization of Bosch is 78455.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 25650 and the 52-week low is 16984. The BSE volume for the stock was 1713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bosch share price Live :Bosch closed at ₹25295.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Bosch was 1713 shares. The closing price for the stock was 25295.15.

