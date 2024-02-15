Bosch share price Today Live Updates : Bosch stock tumbles in trading today

Bosch Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Bosch was ₹26,650, while the closing price was ₹26,600.8. The stock reached a high of ₹27,501.15 and a low of ₹25,600. The market capitalization of Bosch is ₹81,078.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹27,265 and ₹16,984 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,740 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bosch is ₹27042.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -339.2, which means the stock has decreased by ₹339.2.
