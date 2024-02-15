Hello User
Bosch share price Today Live Updates : Bosch stock tumbles in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bosch stock price went down today, 15 Feb 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 27381.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27042.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bosch stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bosch Stock Price Today

Bosch Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Bosch was 26,650, while the closing price was 26,600.8. The stock reached a high of 27,501.15 and a low of 25,600. The market capitalization of Bosch is 81,078.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 27,265 and 16,984 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,740 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Bosch share price Today :Bosch trading at ₹27042.75, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹27381.95

The current stock price of Bosch is 27042.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -339.2, which means the stock has decreased by 339.2.

15 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bosch share price Live :Bosch closed at ₹26600.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Bosch was 5740 shares. The closing price for the stock was 26,600.8.

