Bosch Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of Bosch was ₹19679.95, while the close price was ₹19607.95. The stock reached a high of ₹19680 and a low of ₹19450 during the day. The market capitalization of Bosch is ₹57500.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹20920.65, and the 52-week low is ₹16233.3. The BSE volume for the day was 465 shares.
15 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST
