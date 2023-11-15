Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bosch Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bosch stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 19607.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19495.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bosch stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bosch

On the last day, the open price of Bosch was 19679.95, while the close price was 19607.95. The stock reached a high of 19680 and a low of 19450 during the day. The market capitalization of Bosch is 57500.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20920.65, and the 52-week low is 16233.3. The BSE volume for the day was 465 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bosch share price Live :Bosch closed at ₹19607.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Bosch BSE shares was 465. The closing price for the shares was 19,607.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.