Bosch share price Today Live Updates : Bosch's Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bosch stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 27962.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27970.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bosch stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bosch Stock Price Today

Bosch Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bosch opened at 27042.75 and closed at 27381.95. The stock had a high of 28351 and a low of 27042.75. The market capitalization of Bosch is 82408.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27501.15 and the 52-week low is 16984. The BSE volume for Bosch was 2624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Bosch share price Today :Bosch trading at ₹27970.9, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹27962.25

The current data for Bosch stock shows that the stock price is 27970.9. There has been a percent change of 0.03, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by 8.65 rupees.

16 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bosch share price Live :Bosch closed at ₹27381.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Bosch was 2624 shares, with a closing price of 27381.95.

