Bosch share price Today Live Updates : Bosch's Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

Bosch Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bosch opened at ₹27042.75 and closed at ₹27381.95. The stock had a high of ₹28351 and a low of ₹27042.75. The market capitalization of Bosch is ₹82408.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27501.15 and the 52-week low is ₹16984. The BSE volume for Bosch was 2624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.