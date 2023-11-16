Hello User
Bosch share price Today Live Updates : Bosch Shares Soar with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Bosch stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 19468.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19701 per share. Investors should monitor Bosch stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bosch

On the last day, Bosch's stock opened at 19649.95 and closed at 19468.55. The highest price reached during the day was 19766.85, while the lowest price was 19495.4. The market capitalization of Bosch is currently at 58105.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 20920.65, and the 52-week low is 16310.45. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 391 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Bosch share price Today :Bosch trading at ₹19701, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹19468.55

The current price of Bosch stock is 19,701. It has experienced a 1.19% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 232.45.

16 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Bosch share price Live :Bosch closed at ₹19468.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Bosch BSE shares was 391. The closing price for these shares was 19468.55.

