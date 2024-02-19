Hello User
Bosch Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bosch stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 27962.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28250 per share. Investors should monitor Bosch stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bosch Stock Price Today

Bosch Share Price Today : On the last day, Bosch opened at 27970.9 and closed at 27962.25. The highest price reached during the day was 28641.7, while the lowest was 27797.9. The market capitalization was 83319.53 crore. The 52-week high was also 28641.7, and the 52-week low was 16984. The BSE volume for Bosch was 1434 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bosch share price Live :Bosch closed at ₹27962.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bosch had a volume of 1434 shares with a closing price of 27962.25.

