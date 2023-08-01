comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 11:01:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.35 0.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 226 3.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 252.65 -5.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 649.3 0.82%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 616.4 -0.6%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soaring High with Positive Trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soaring High with Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 377.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BpclPremium
Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's open price was 377.5 and the close price was also 377.5. The stock had a high of 379.7 and a low of 374.1. The market capitalization of BPCL was 81,598.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 397.8 and the 52-week low was 288.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 87,109 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:04:10 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹377.85, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹377.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 377.85. There has been a minimal change of 0.09% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.35.

01 Aug 2023, 10:59:04 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹377.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 87,109. The closing price of the shares was 377.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout