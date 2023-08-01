Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Soaring High with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:04 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 377.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's open price was 377.5 and the close price was also 377.5. The stock had a high of 379.7 and a low of 374.1. The market capitalization of BPCL was 81,598.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 397.8 and the 52-week low was 288.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 87,109 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹377.85, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹377.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 377.85. There has been a minimal change of 0.09% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.35.

01 Aug 2023, 10:59 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹377.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 87,109. The closing price of the shares was 377.5.

