Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, BPCL's stock opened at ₹435 and closed at ₹428.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹437.55, while the lowest price was ₹430.6. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently at ₹93,200.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹434.3, while the 52-week low is ₹314.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 492,046.
01 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST
