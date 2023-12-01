Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 428.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day of trading, BPCL's stock opened at 435 and closed at 428.85. The highest price reached during the day was 437.55, while the lowest price was 430.6. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently at 93,200.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 434.3, while the 52-week low is 314.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 492,046.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹428.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 492,046. The closing price of the stock was 428.85.

