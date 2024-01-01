Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Surges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 450.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 458.75 and closed at 466.05. The stock's high for the day was 458.75 and the low was 448.5. The company has a market capitalization of 95,942.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 482.05 and the 52-week low is 314.1. The stock had a trading volume of 542,573 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹454.85, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹450.55

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 454.85. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by 4.3. Overall, the data indicates a positive movement in the BPCL stock.

01 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.24%
3 Months18.48%
6 Months23.57%
YTD36.35%
1 Year37.73%
01 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹450.55, down -3.33% from yesterday's ₹466.05

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 450.55. There has been a percent change of -3.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.5, revealing a decrease of 15.5 in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹466.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 542,573. The closing price for the shares was 466.05.

