Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Surges in Today's Trading Session

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹458.75 and closed at ₹466.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹458.75 and the low was ₹448.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹95,942.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹482.05 and the 52-week low is ₹314.1. The stock had a trading volume of 542,573 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹454.85. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹4.3. Overall, the data indicates a positive movement in the BPCL stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.24%
|3 Months
|18.48%
|6 Months
|23.57%
|YTD
|36.35%
|1 Year
|37.73%
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹450.55. There has been a percent change of -3.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.5, revealing a decrease of ₹15.5 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 542,573. The closing price for the shares was ₹466.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!