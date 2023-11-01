Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

Hello User
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Bpcl stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 346.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 350 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 348.05 and closed at 346.8. The highest price reached during the day was 354.05, while the lowest was 344.75. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently at 75,684.55 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 397.8, and the 52-week low is 298.8. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on that day was 139,652.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹346.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume was 139,652 shares, indicating moderate trading activity. The closing price for the stock was 346.8.

