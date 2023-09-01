Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM ISTLivemint
Bpcl stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -3.2 %. The stock closed at 351.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 340.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹351.75 and closed at ₹351.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹352.1, while the low was ₹339.1. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹73,641.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 149,427 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:03:02 AM IST
