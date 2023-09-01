Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -3.2 %. The stock closed at 351.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 340.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 351.75 and closed at 351.8. The stock's high for the day was 352.1, while the low was 339.1. The market capitalization of BPCL is 73,641.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, and the 52-week low is 288.2. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 149,427 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹351.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 149,427. The closing price for the stock was 351.8.

