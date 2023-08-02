Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

On the last trading day, the opening price of BPCL was ₹377.5 and the closing price was also ₹377.5. The stock had a high of ₹379.7 and a low of ₹374.1 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹81,587.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8 and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 158,662 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.