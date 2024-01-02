Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Surges Amidst Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 450.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 451.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 458.45 and closed at 450.55. The stock reached a high of 458.55 and a low of 450.7. The market capitalization of BPCL is 96,230.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 482.05 and 314.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 142,692 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹451.9, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹450.55

The current data shows that the stock price of BPCL is 451.9. There has been a 0.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.35.

02 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹450.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 142,692. The closing price for the day was 450.55.

