Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Surges Amidst Positive Trading Day

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹458.45 and closed at ₹450.55. The stock reached a high of ₹458.55 and a low of ₹450.7. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹96,230.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹482.05 and ₹314.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 142,692 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.