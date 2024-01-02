Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Surges Amidst Positive Trading Day

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹458.45 and closed at ₹450.55. The stock reached a high of ₹458.55 and a low of ₹450.7. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹96,230.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹482.05 and ₹314.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 142,692 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of BPCL is ₹451.9. There has been a 0.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.35.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 142,692. The closing price for the day was ₹450.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!