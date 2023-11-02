Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 349.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's open price was 349.8 and the close price was 349.2. The stock reached a high of 358.7 and a low of 349.8 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently at 77,176.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 298.8. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on the last day was 172,101 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹349.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, BPCL on BSE had a trading volume of 172,101 shares. The closing price for the stock was 349.2.

