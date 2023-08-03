Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

On the last day, BPCL's open price was ₹377.9 and the close price was ₹377.3. The stock had a high of ₹378.9 and a low of ₹367.5. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹79,587.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8 and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 62,076 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.