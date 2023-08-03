Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM ISTLivemint
Bpcl stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -2.45 %. The stock closed at 377.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 368.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, BPCL's open price was ₹377.9 and the close price was ₹377.3. The stock had a high of ₹378.9 and a low of ₹367.5. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹79,587.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8 and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 62,076 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:25:25 AM IST
