Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST

Bpcl stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -2.45 %. The stock closed at 377.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 368.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's open price was 377.9 and the close price was 377.3. The stock had a high of 378.9 and a low of 367.5. The market capitalization of BPCL is 79,587.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8 and the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 62,076 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹377.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 62,076. The closing price of the stock was 377.3.

