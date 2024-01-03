Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 451.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL opened at 452.85 and closed at 451.9. The stock had a high of 459.35 and a low of 448.15. The market capitalization of BPCL is 97,156.41 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 482.05, while the 52-week low is 314.1. The stock had a trading volume of 129,821 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹451.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 129,821. The closing price for the shares was 451.9.

