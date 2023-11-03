Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Surge: Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 360.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 360.2 and closed at 356.9. The highest price reached during the day was 361.95, while the lowest price was 357.5. BPCL's market capitalization is currently at 77,944.28 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 397.8 and 298.8 respectively. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on that day was 102,305 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST Bpcl November futures opened at 363.1 as against previous close of 361.95

BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 362.9. The bid price is 363.7, with a bid quantity of 1800. The offer price is 363.9, with an offer quantity of 12600. The stock has an open interest of 23758200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹363.45, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹360.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is 363.45, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

03 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of 360.15 and a high of 363.40.

03 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹362.6, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹360.45

The current data of BPCL stock shows that its price is 362.6. There has been a percent change of 0.6, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 2.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.15 points.

03 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.63%
3 Months-0.25%
6 Months-2.12%
YTD9.09%
1 Year18.14%
03 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹361.5, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹360.45

The current data for BPCL stock is as follows: - Price: 361.5 - Percent Change: 0.29 - Net Change: 1.05 This indicates that the stock price of BPCL has increased by 0.29% or 1.05.

03 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹356.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 102,305. The closing price for the stock on that day was 356.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.