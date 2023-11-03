Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Surge: Positive Trading Today

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹360.2 and closed at ₹356.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹361.95, while the lowest price was ₹357.5. BPCL's market capitalization is currently at ₹77,944.28 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹397.8 and ₹298.8 respectively. The BSE volume for BPCL shares on that day was 102,305 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
BPCL is currently trading at a spot price of 362.9. The bid price is 363.7, with a bid quantity of 1800. The offer price is 363.9, with an offer quantity of 12600. The stock has an open interest of 23758200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL is ₹363.45, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.
The stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reached a low of ₹360.15 and a high of ₹363.40.
The current data of BPCL stock shows that its price is ₹362.6. There has been a percent change of 0.6, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 2.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.15 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.63%
|3 Months
|-0.25%
|6 Months
|-2.12%
|YTD
|9.09%
|1 Year
|18.14%
The current data for BPCL stock is as follows: - Price: ₹361.5 - Percent Change: 0.29 - Net Change: 1.05 This indicates that the stock price of BPCL has increased by 0.29% or ₹1.05.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 102,305. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹356.9.
