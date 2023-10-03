Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 343.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 346.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day of trading, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at 344.05 and closed at 343.7. The stock reached a high of 348.15 and a low of 344.05. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently at 74,938.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, while the 52-week low is 288.2. The stock had a trading volume of 57,745 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹343.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, there were 57,745 shares that were traded. The closing price for the stock was 343.7.

