Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plunges as Market Sentiment Dips

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 04 Aug 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 368 per share. The stock is currently trading at 367.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, BPCL had an open price of 367.05 and a close price of 369.2. The stock had a high of 371.65 and a low of 364.5. The market capitalization of BPCL is 79,576.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, while the 52-week low is 288.2. The stock had a trading volume of 341,190 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:33:11 AM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹367.3, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹368

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 367.3. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:32:04 AM IST

04 Aug 2023, 09:19:42 AM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹368.95, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹368

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 368.95 with a percent change of 0.26. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.95, which means the stock has increased by 0.95 points. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend.

04 Aug 2023, 09:04:04 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹368, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹369.2

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock has a price of 368. There was a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of 1.2.

04 Aug 2023, 08:25:31 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹369.2 yesterday

Based on the data for the last day of BPCL BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 341,190, and the closing price was 369.2.

