Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) was ₹440.95. The closing price was ₹435.85. The stock had a high of ₹442.35 and a low of ₹433.6. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹94,681.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹442.35 and the 52-week low is ₹314.1. The BSE volume for BPCL shares was 666,907.

