Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 435.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day of trading, the open price for BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) was 440.95. The closing price was 435.85. The stock had a high of 442.35 and a low of 433.6. The market capitalization of BPCL is 94,681.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 442.35 and the 52-week low is 314.1. The BSE volume for BPCL shares was 666,907.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹435.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, a total of 666,907 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 435.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.