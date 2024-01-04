Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of BPCL stock was ₹458.15, and the closing price was ₹456.25. The stock reached a high of ₹465 and a low of ₹455.25 during the day. BPCL's market capitalization is ₹98,199.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹482.05, and the 52-week low is ₹314.1. The stock had a trading volume of 427,766 shares on the BSE.
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹453.65, with a percent change of -1.63 and a net change of -7.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, as the percent change and net change are negative. The stock has decreased by 7.5 in terms of price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.4%
|3 Months
|23.46%
|6 Months
|19.27%
|YTD
|2.31%
|1 Year
|36.87%
Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is ₹454.5 with a percent change of -1.44 and a net change of -6.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.44% and a decrease of 6.65 points.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 427,766. The closing price for the stock was ₹456.25.
