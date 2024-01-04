Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -1.63 %. The stock closed at 461.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of BPCL stock was 458.15, and the closing price was 456.25. The stock reached a high of 465 and a low of 455.25 during the day. BPCL's market capitalization is 98,199.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 482.05, and the 52-week low is 314.1. The stock had a trading volume of 427,766 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹453.65, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹461.15

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 453.65, with a percent change of -1.63 and a net change of -7.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, as the percent change and net change are negative. The stock has decreased by 7.5 in terms of price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.4%
3 Months23.46%
6 Months19.27%
YTD2.31%
1 Year36.87%
04 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹454.5, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹461.15

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is 454.5 with a percent change of -1.44 and a net change of -6.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.44% and a decrease of 6.65 points.

04 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹456.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 427,766. The closing price for the stock was 456.25.

