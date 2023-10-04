Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

On the last day, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at ₹348.05 and closed at ₹346.55. The highest trading price for the day was ₹349.10, while the lowest was ₹340.65. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹73,900.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.80, and the 52-week low is ₹288.20. The BSE volume for the day was 131,493 shares.

