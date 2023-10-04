Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 346.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 341.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at 348.05 and closed at 346.55. The highest trading price for the day was 349.10, while the lowest was 340.65. The market capitalization of BPCL is 73,900.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.80, and the 52-week low is 288.20. The BSE volume for the day was 131,493 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 341.75 with a percent change of -1.39 and a net change of -4.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.39% and the net change is a decrease of 4.8.

04 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹346.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 131,493. The closing price for the shares was 346.55.

