Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

On the last day, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at ₹348.05 and closed at ₹346.55. The highest trading price for the day was ₹349.10, while the lowest was ₹340.65. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹73,900.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.80, and the 52-week low is ₹288.20. The BSE volume for the day was 131,493 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is ₹341.75 with a percent change of -1.39 and a net change of -4.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.39% and the net change is a decrease of 4.8.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 131,493. The closing price for the shares was ₹346.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!