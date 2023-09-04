Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

The last day of trading for BPCL saw an open price of ₹340.6 and a close price of ₹340.55. The stock reached a high of ₹345 and a low of ₹340.6 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently at ₹74,408.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, while the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 227,077 shares.
BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 345.5. The bid price is 347.45 and the offer price is 347.65. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 1800. The stock has a high open interest of 27,237,600. BPCL is a leading Indian state-owned oil and gas company.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.73%
|3 Months
|-8.55%
|6 Months
|7.09%
|YTD
|4.15%
|1 Year
|3.88%
