Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 344.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 346.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

The last day of trading for BPCL saw an open price of 340.6 and a close price of 340.55. The stock reached a high of 345 and a low of 340.6 during the day. The market capitalization of BPCL is currently at 74,408.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, while the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 227,077 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹346.8, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹344.1

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is 346.8. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.7 rupees.

04 Sep 2023, 10:02 AM IST Bpcl September futures opened at 345.35 as against previous close of 345.75

BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is currently trading at a spot price of 345.5. The bid price is 347.45 and the offer price is 347.65. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 1800. The stock has a high open interest of 27,237,600. BPCL is a leading Indian state-owned oil and gas company.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:44 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹344.75, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹344.1

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 344.75 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in price.

04 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.73%
3 Months-8.55%
6 Months7.09%
YTD4.15%
1 Year3.88%
04 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹344.1, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹340.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 344.1. There has been a 1.04% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.55 points.

04 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹340.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 227,077. The closing price for the stock was 340.55.

