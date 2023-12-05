Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Bpcl stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2023, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 461.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 471.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
05 Dec 2023, 09:51:02 AM IST
05 Dec 2023, 09:37:05 AM IST
Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
12.4%
3 Months
27.59%
6 Months
29.34%
YTD
39.64%
1 Year
35.3%
05 Dec 2023, 09:09:31 AM IST
05 Dec 2023, 08:04:48 AM IST
