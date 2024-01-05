Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 461.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl Stock Price Today

Bpcl Share Price Today : On the last day, BPCL's open price was 457.95 and the close price was 461.15. The stock's high for the day was 457.95 and the low was 451. The market capitalization for BPCL is 96,400.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 482.05 and the 52-week low is 314.1. The BSE volume for BPCL on that day was 344,609 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹461.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 344,609. The closing price for the stock was 461.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.