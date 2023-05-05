Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Bpcl

BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at 364.75 in the current session and reached a high of 369.2. However, the stock also experienced a low of 361.25 during the session.

BPCL's stock opened at 364.75 and closed at 360.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 369.2, while the low was 361.25. The company's market capitalization was 79,630.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 371.35, and the 52-week low was 288.2. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 145,536 shares traded.

05 May 2023, 08:16:14 AM IST

Bpcl trading at ₹368.25, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹360.65

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, 145,536 shares were traded at a closing price of 360.65.

