Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

BPCL's stock opened at ₹364.75 and closed at ₹360.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹369.2, while the low was ₹361.25. The company's market capitalization was ₹79,630.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹371.35, and the 52-week low was ₹288.2. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 145,536 shares traded.