Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 341.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 341.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's opening price was 341 and the closing price was 341.25. The stock reached a high of 345 and a low of 339.7 during the trading session. The market capitalization of BPCL is 73,835.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, while the 52-week low is 288.2. The stock had a trading volume of 93,022 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹341.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, BPCL had a BSE volume of 93,022 shares. The closing price for the day was 341.25.

