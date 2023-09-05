Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:29 AM IST
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 344.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 348.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's open price was 344.15 and the close price was 344.1. The stock had a high of 348.6 and a low of 343.05. The market capitalization of BPCL is 75,284.51 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 397.8 and the 52-week low was 288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 51,382 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:29 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹344.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 51,382. The closing price for the day was 344.1.

