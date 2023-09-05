Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

On the last day, BPCL's open price was ₹344.15 and the close price was ₹344.1. The stock had a high of ₹348.6 and a low of ₹343.05. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹75,284.51 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹397.8 and the 52-week low was ₹288.2. The BSE volume for BPCL was 51,382 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.