Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 361.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

BPCL's stock opened at 361.5 and closed at 360.45, with a high of 363.65 and a low of 360.15 on the last day. The market capitalization stands at 78,149.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for BPCL are 397.8 and 298.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 35,907 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹363, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹361.4

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 363, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 1.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% and the net change in price is an increase of 1.6.

06 Nov 2023, 08:24 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹360.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 35,907. The closing price for the stock was 360.45.

