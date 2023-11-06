Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

BPCL's stock opened at ₹361.5 and closed at ₹360.45, with a high of ₹363.65 and a low of ₹360.15 on the last day. The market capitalization stands at ₹78,149.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for BPCL are ₹397.8 and ₹298.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 35,907 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
