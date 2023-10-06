Hello User
Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 06 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Bpcl stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 341.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at 344.05 and closed at 341.45. The stock had a high of 347.65 and a low of 342.55. The company's market capitalization is 74,451.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, while the 52-week low is 288.2. The total BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) volume for BPCL shares was 238,780.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹341.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 238,780. The closing price for the day was 341.45.

