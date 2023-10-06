Bpcl Share Price Live blog for 06 Oct 2023

On the last day, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) opened at ₹344.05 and closed at ₹341.45. The stock had a high of ₹347.65 and a low of ₹342.55. The company's market capitalization is ₹74,451.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, while the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The total BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) volume for BPCL shares was 238,780.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.