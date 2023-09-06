Hello User
Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plunges on Bleak Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 350.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 344.65 and closed at 344.6. The highest price recorded during the day was 352.7, while the lowest price was 344.65. The market capitalization of BPCL is 75,771.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 397.8, and the 52-week low is 288.2. The BSE volume for the day was 134,215 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹349.95, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹350.4

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the stock price is 349.95 with a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.13% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.45, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 0.45.

06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Bpcl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.85%
3 Months-6.14%
6 Months7.9%
YTD5.96%
1 Year7.84%
06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bpcl Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹350.4, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹344.6

As of the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 350.4. There has been a 1.68 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.8 points.

06 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹344.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 134,215. The closing price for the stock was 344.6.

