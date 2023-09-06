Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plunges on Bleak Trading Day

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹344.65 and closed at ₹344.6. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹352.7, while the lowest price was ₹344.65. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹75,771.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for the day was 134,215 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for BPCL stock shows that the stock price is ₹349.95 with a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.13% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.45, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹0.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.85%
|3 Months
|-6.14%
|6 Months
|7.9%
|YTD
|5.96%
|1 Year
|7.84%
As of the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is ₹350.4. There has been a 1.68 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.8 points.
On the last day of trading for BPCL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 134,215. The closing price for the stock was ₹344.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!