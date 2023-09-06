Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL Stock Plunges on Bleak Trading Day

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at ₹344.65 and closed at ₹344.6. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹352.7, while the lowest price was ₹344.65. The market capitalization of BPCL is ₹75,771.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹397.8, and the 52-week low is ₹288.2. The BSE volume for the day was 134,215 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.