Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL stock plummets amid market downturn
LIVE UPDATES

Bpcl share price Today Live Updates : BPCL stock plummets amid market downturn

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:50 AM IST Livemint

Bpcl stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 360.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 359.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bpcl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bpcl

On the last day, BPCL's stock opened at 361.05 and closed at 368. The highest price reached during the day was 370.85, while the lowest price was 360.05. The market capitalization of the company stood at 77,922.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for BPCL were 397.8 and 288.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 207,130 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:50:40 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹359.85, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹360.35

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock price is 359.85. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.5, suggesting a decrease of 0.5 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 10:34:51 AM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹359.5, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹360.35

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 359.5. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.85, suggesting a decrease of 0.85 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 10:19:09 AM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹358.75, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹360.35

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price of the stock is 358.75. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decline in the stock price. The net change is -1.6, suggesting a decrease of 1.6 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 10:03:58 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹358.25, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹360.35

Based on the current data, the BPCL stock is priced at 358.25. There has been a negative percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.1, which further confirms the decline in the stock's price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:46:39 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl trading at ₹360.75, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹360.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) is 360.75. The percent change is 0.11, which indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:37:14 AM IST

Bpcl share price update :Bpcl trading at ₹359.3, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹360.35

The current data for BPCL stock shows that the price is 359.3. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.05, suggesting a decrease of 1.05. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:32:05 AM IST

Bpcl Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:21:23 AM IST

Bpcl share price NSE Live :Bpcl trading at ₹361.3, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹360.35

The current data shows that the stock price of BPCL is 361.3. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.26% or 0.95 points.

07 Aug 2023, 09:02:20 AM IST

Bpcl share price Today :Bpcl trading at ₹360.35, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹368

The current data of BPCL stock shows that the price is 360.35. There has been a percent change of -2.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.65, reflecting a decrease in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 08:05:29 AM IST

Bpcl share price Live :Bpcl closed at ₹368 yesterday

On the last day of trading, BPCL's BSE volume was 207,130 shares. The closing price for the day was 368.

